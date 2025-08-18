National Dog Month was proclaimed Aug. 13 in Sandoval County with a few pleasing yips and good news about the animal shelter expansion project.

Shelter staff brought some adoptable dogs into the county commission chamber as Commissioner Katherine Bruch read a proclamation honoring their species.

Bruch highlighted several ways in which dogs enrich the lives of humans, including detecting health issues, serving as therapy animals, participating in search-and-rescue operations and assisting law enforcement.

“National Dog Month celebrates our lovable canine friends because we know that they improve our lives and make us happier, less stressed and more optimistic every single day,” she read.

Sandoval County Animal Services has been recognized by Best Friends Animal Society as a no-kill shelter for 2024 and is planning to open an animal resource center in Bernalillo in late 2026.

Later in the meeting, County Manager Wayne Johnson said the contract for construction of the new resource center is expected to go out to bid in September, with groundbreaking sometime in October.

He said crews have been engaged in site preparation work, putting in water, sewer and other infrastructure.

“We also had to do … all not-so-sexy work that has to take place before you actually build the building,” Johnson said.

At the end of the meeting, Bruch offered a tribute to her recently deceased rescue dog, Chief, whom she and her husband adopted from the local shelter.

“He was truly a blessing for us,” she said. “And I just can’t imagine us not having had him, even though it was a short four years. I think he was better known than I was (at) half the places I went, and probably more welcomed. I would so encourage all of you to consider a shelter animal.”