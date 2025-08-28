Sandoval County residents can receive up to $10 off Uber rides during Labor Day weekend as part of a regional safety initiative encouraging alternatives to impaired driving.

The “Take A Ride On Us” campaign runs from 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29, through 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2. Participants can use promo code NMLD25 in the Uber app to receive credits for up to two trips, with a maximum discount of $10 per trip.

The program is available to residents of Sandoval, Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties on a first-come, first-served basis, with 2,500 total trips available across the three-county area.

“Sandoval County, enjoy the holiday! Celebrate safely…Take A Ride On Us!” organizers said in promotional materials for the campaign.

The discount applies only to rides and cannot be used for Uber Eats orders. Tips are not covered by the promotional credit.

Program partners include Cumulus Radio, Bernalillo County, Brown County of New Mexico, Santa Fe County DWI, Central Valley DWI, Sandler-Weller Personal Injury Lawyers and Sandia Resort & Casino.

The initiative aims to reduce impaired driving incidents during the holiday weekend, when alcohol-related traffic accidents typically increase nationwide.

Residents must add the voucher code before requesting rides to receive the discount.