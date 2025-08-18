Sandoval County residents interested in running for local office have exactly one week left to prepare their candidacy paperwork before the mandatory filing deadline.

All candidates for the Nov. 4, 2025, Regular Local Election must file their Declaration of Candidacy forms on Tuesday, Aug. 26, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the County Administration Building.

“To be on the ballot for the Regular Local Election, candidates must file on August 26, 2025,” County Clerk Anne Brady-Romero said in a press release.

The filing window affects potential candidates across the county’s residents in communities from Cuba to Corrales, though residents of Bernalillo and Rio Rancho won’t see municipal races on their November ballots since those cities hold elections in March.

What Offices Are on the Ballot

Sandoval County voters will decide races for municipal offices in three villages plus school board seats across multiple districts.

Municipal Races:

Village of Corrales will elect one mayor and three councilors, all serving four-year terms:

Mayor

District 1 Councilor

District 3 Councilor

District 4 Councilor

Village of Jemez Springs will choose two trustees and one municipal judge, all for four-year terms:

Trustee (2 positions)

Municipal Judge

Village of San Ysidro will select one mayor, two trustees and one municipal judge, all serving four-year terms:

Mayor

Trustee (2 positions)

Municipal Judge

School Board Races:

Albuquerque Public Schools District No. 12 (serving parts of Bernalillo and Sandoval counties) will elect four board members to four-year terms:

District 3 Board Member

District 5 Board Member

District 6 Board Member

District 7 Board Member

Filing Requirements and Process

Candidates must submit their paperwork in the Commission Chambers on the third floor of the County Administration Building D at 1500 Idalia Road in Bernalillo.

According to the clerk’s guidance, candidates should:

Remove all staples, paper clips and post-it notes from petition pages before arriving

Know their Voter ID number (available at nmvote.org)

Bring all required forms, including a notarized Declaration of Candidacy

Arrive with adequate time to complete the filing process before the 5 p.m. deadline

“There will be NO filings processed prior to 9 AM and NO filings accepted after 5 PM,” the clerk’s office emphasized.

Campaign Finance Requirements

Candidates running for school board positions must create an online campaign reporting account at the state’s campaign finance system, even if they don’t plan to raise or spend money.

Under the School District Campaign Reporting Act, all school board candidates “will need to create an account whether they receive campaign contributions or make campaign expenditures or choose not to,” according to state guidelines.

Candidates who don’t raise money must still file reports showing no activity for each reporting period.

Additional Resources

The county clerk’s office provides a complete candidate information packet called “2025 Candidate Filing Know Before You Go” with detailed process instructions and required forms.

For questions about filing requirements, contact the Bureau of Elections at 505-867-7577 or visit SCNMVote.com.

The Regular Local Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.