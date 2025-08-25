The Bernalillo Town Council concluded its business in about 10 minutes at its Aug. 11 meeting.

This week’s meeting could be of similar duration, with mostly housekeeping items on the agenda.

Councilors will consider approving $428,970 in budget adjustments and whether to appoint Oliver E. Romero to a second term on the planning and zoning commission.

In the former item, councilors are being asked to OK $398,970 in revenue and expenditures in the library general obligation bond fund.

The other adjustment is to take $30,000 from the cash balance to cover jail fees.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. June 30

WHERE: Bernalillo Council Chambers, 829 Camino Del PuebloVIRTUAL: via Microsoft Teams (Meeting Number/Access Code 295 660 789 119 8; Passcode rZ38Jw6k Phone Conference ID 559 902 097#or by telephone at 575-323-1898