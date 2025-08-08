Wrestling history will be made in Rio Rancho this fall when WWE Raw broadcasts live from Rio Rancho Events Center on Monday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m., marking the first time WWE’s flagship program has originated from New Mexico in the show’s 31-year history.

The event, announced Friday by the Rio Rancho Events Center, represents a significant upgrade from the non-televised WWE events previously held at the venue. Unlike the “house shows” that visited Rio Rancho in January 2024 and April 2023, this live Raw broadcast will feature full television production, commentary teams and storyline advancement that reaches WWE’s global audience.

The announcement puts Rio Rancho at the center of wrestling entertainment history. Raw, which attracts 17.5 million unique viewers annually, moved to Netflix in January 2025 as part of a landmark $5 billion, 10-year deal, then the largest wrestling programming investment in television history.

For local wrestling fans, the event offers a rare opportunity to witness WWE’s premier weekly program live. Raw has delivered action and compelling drama 52 weeks a year since its 1993 debut, helping launch careers of stars including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, John Cena and Roman Reigns.

The Rio Rancho Events Center can accommodate 7,000-8,000 fans in various configurations.

Tickets will be available through a pre-sale for “Cyber Club” members beginning Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Aug.14, at 11:59 p.m.. General public sales begin Friday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m.