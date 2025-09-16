The Adobe Whitewater Club will team up with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a volunteer cleanup of Cochiti Lake on Saturday, Sept. 20, organizers announced.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and aims to remove non-biodegradable trash from the lake and surrounding areas, according to Scott Carpenter, president of the Adobe Whitewater Club.

“Even non-paddlers would be a great help walking around the swim beach, face of the dam and all parking areas,” Carpenter said in an email.

The cleanup will focus on areas around the lake, with volunteers using various watercraft, including canoes, kayaks, rafts and motorized boats. The Army Corps of Engineers will provide a support boat to help collect garbage from the water.

Organizers expect 20 to 30 volunteers for the effort, which Carpenter described as “a great chance to network and expand your paddling community, while being a good steward.”

Free camping will be available for volunteers from Friday at 5 p.m. through Sunday in the Loop C area on the west side of the lake. The group campsite includes pavilions, tent spaces, parking and accommodations for some recreational vehicles, though no RV hookups are available.

The Adobe Whitewater Club has loaner equipment available, including kayaks, personal flotation devices and paddles, Carpenter said. The club is also welcoming a new affiliate group called “Heroes on the Water.”

Participants must follow all Cochiti campground rules, including no alcohol, no wood fires and pets on leash. New Mexico state law requires properly fitted life jackets for anyone in canoes, kayaks or rafts, regardless of age, according to the announcement.

Volunteers will meet at the main west-side boat ramp at 9 a.m. Saturday to begin the cleanup.

For more information, contact Scott Carpenter at 505-400-6124.

Cochiti Lake is located about 50 miles southwest of Santa Fe. To reach the lake, take Exit 259 off Interstate 25, head west on New Mexico Highway 22 through Pena Blanca, pass the earthen dam and turn right at Cochiti Lake Road.