The Enchantment Games are coming back for a third year, pending approval by the Bernalillo Town Council.

Organizers are asking for a public celebration permit for the Sept. 20 event, a fundraiser for the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy.

According to the agenda, the Games would include tournaments in kickball, cornhole, bocce ball and spikeball. The latter is like a circular variant of volleyball, with players “spiking” the ball into a round net.

Other activities will include skateboarding and cycling exhibitions. The event at Rotary Park will also feature live music, food trucks, puppy yoga, vendors and a beer garden.

The Games will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers are expecting about 200 to attend. Bernalillo Police have agreed to provide security.

Also on the agenda is formalizing the town’s opposition to a road construction project some say would be detrimental to Bernalillo.

An open letter to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, dated Sept. 2 and signed by Mayor Jack Torres and town councilors Sharon Torres-Quintana, Gerred Prairie and Vincent Montoya, asks the department to halt the widening and extension of Paseo del Volcan to connect with U.S. Highway 550, which meets I-25 north of town.

The letter states concerns about increased traffic volume through town, economic harm to the retail core of Bernalillo and state officials’ refusal to share information contribute to the opposition to the project. It also suggests the work will benefit Rio Rancho at Bernalillo’s expense.

Also at the meeting, councilors will hear a hazard mitigation presentation from the planning team and be asked to approve the hires of three wastewater workers and a park maintenance staff member.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8

WHERE: Bernalillo Council Chambers, 829 Camino Del PuebloVIRTUAL: via Microsoft Teams (Meeting Number/Access Code 269 571 661576; Passcode qA6qN9hx Phone Conference ID 947 152 341#) or by telephone at 575-323-1898