More than 300 people gathered Saturday at Rotary Park for the third annual Enchantment Games, a community fundraiser that raised money for the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy while showcasing local music and activities.

The event featured backyard game tournaments including cornhole, kickball, bocce ball and spike ball. Four local music acts performed throughout the day: Felix y Los Gatos, Keeping Up with Joneses, North 14 and Duo Metamorfos.

A pet pavilion facilitated dog adoptions during the fundraiser, and attendees enjoyed clear fall weather.

“It’s exactly what we wanted when we started the (Enchantment) Games — an event that celebrates New Mexico greatness,” said Raphael Martinez, executive director of the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy. “Fantastic fall weather, family fun and being united as one community — what a way to spend a Saturday morning.”

The academy is a tuition-free charter school serving kindergarten through 12th-grade students who are deaf or hard of hearing. The school also operates an adult transition program and is preparing to move to a new campus for the 2026-27 school year to accommodate growing enrollment demand.

Proceeds from sponsorships and tournament entry fees benefit the nonprofit organization.

The event also featured local food trucks, a beer garden operated by Bosque Brewing and vendor booths.

The Albuquerque Sign Language Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. More information is available at aslacademy.com.