The Albuquerque Sign Language Academy will host its third annual Enchantment Games on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bernalillo’s Rotary Park.

The community fundraiser will feature competitive tournaments in cornhole, kickball, bocce ball and spike ball, along with a pet pavilion, skateboarding activities and a pump track exhibition. Local food trucks, a beer garden operated by Bosque Brewing, live music and vendor booths will also be available.

Registration opens at 8 a.m., with games beginning at 10 a.m. Admission is free, though tournament entry fees will be collected.

Proceeds from sponsorships and tournament fees will benefit the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy, a tuition-free charter school serving kindergarten through 12th-grade students who are deaf or hard of hearing. The school also operates an adult transition program.

The academy is preparing to move to a new campus for the 2026-27 school year to accommodate growing enrollment demand.

“We look forward to bringing the community together once again for a day of fun in the park and to celebrate everything that makes New Mexico so unique and enchanting for a great cause,” organizers said in a statement.

Rotary Park is located at 370 Rotary Park Road in Bernalillo.

The Albuquerque Sign Language Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. More information is available at aslacademy.com.