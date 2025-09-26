Sandoval County Commissioners are interested in hearing more about a rocket manufacturing and testing plant that would bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a notice of intent to enter three leases related to a possible Castelion Corporation plant in Rio Rancho Estates.

Jill Sweeney of Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, the county’s bond counsel, said the matter will come up for final approval in about a month.

The plant would be built on 29th Avenue, near its intersection with Encino Road. Parts of that property are owned by both the county and the New Mexico State Land Office. The county would lease the state-owned land and sublease Castelion Corp., and the county would directly lease its portion to the El Segundo, Calif.-based military contractor.

State Sen. Jay Block last month told commissioners the company would make a $100 million investment if Sandoval County is chosen for the site. They later approved $125 million in industrial revenue bonds in support of the project.

Sweeney said economic development officials expect to bring the particulars of the project, as well as the project participation agreement and a related intergovernmental agreement, before the commission at its Oct. 22 meeting.

Also approved was the publication of an ordinance requesting state assistance through the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA).

Commissioner Joshua Jones asked when Local authorities will know how much LEDA money will be offered.

Sweeney said those numbers should be available “well before we bring this back for your final action.”

Also at the meeting, commissioners approved an amendment to a resolution establishing polling places for the 2025 election and a 17-month contract with Huitt Zollars for technology planning and consulting services for a period to support the county’s communications systems.

Huitt Zollars will be paid $401,816.25. Deputy County Manager Eric Masterson said the upgrades will improve radio connectivity for first responders throughout the county.