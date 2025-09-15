Sandia District Ranger Kenneth Born has begun holding monthly office hours in Placitas to improve community access to Forest Service officials.

Born will be available every fourth Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Antonio de las Huertas Land Grant offices, located at 41B Camino de las Huertas. The office is in the first driveway before the community center, marked by a sign at the top of the driveway.

The new office hours are designed to provide residents with direct access to discuss Forest Service matters and concerns.

The Sandia Ranger District is part of the Cibola National Forest, which manages public lands across central New Mexico.