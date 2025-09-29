The Pueblo of Jemez has begun connecting its first homes to high-speed fiber internet as part of a multimillion-dollar broadband expansion project aimed at serving hundreds of previously unconnected residents.

Twenty-one homes have received direct fiber connections through the new network, according to the New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion. The project will ultimately provide fiber broadband service to more than 670 unserved and underserved homes, tribal departments, programs and businesses.

“Technology, like art, is a measure of our human advancement,” Gov. George Shendo Jr. of Jemez Pueblo said in a statement. “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that all New Mexicans, including those in our Tribal communities, have the tools and resources needed to thrive in today’s world.”

The state office awarded Jemez an $8.6 million grant through the American Rescue Plan Act for the $15 million project. JNET, the internet provider established and operated by Jemez Pueblo, has been building the tribal network since 2000, initially with wireless service before launching the current fiber-to-home project in January 2024.

“This project demonstrates the ongoing cooperation and collaboration between the Pueblo of Jemez and the State of New Mexico,” said Jeff Lopez, director of the broadband office. “It’s imperative that Tribal communities have reliable and sustainable broadband to ensure they thrive and receive crucial information and services.”

JNET is building more than 45 miles of fiber infrastructure for the project, which is expected to be completed in December. The tribal community previously relied on fixed wireless service where available, though some areas lacked access due to logistical challenges and difficult terrain.

New Mexico received $117 million in broadband grants through the American Rescue Plan Act from the U.S. Treasury. The state broadband office has distributed grants to more than 20 entities, including tribal communities, internet service providers and cooperatives.