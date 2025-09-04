More than 48 communities across the United States will present readings of short plays written by teenagers about gun violence on Oct. 6, including a performance in Rio Rancho featuring local youth performers.

The nationwide reading of “ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence” will take place at 6 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Event Center, presented by Rio Rancho Creative Crossroads and Open Arts Studio, according to a press release from the organizations.

Six winning 10-minute plays were selected from 127 submissions received nationwide this spring by a panel that included New York Times-bestselling author Jason Reynolds and former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, according to the release.

“These plays cut straight to the heart of what it means to grow up in America today,” Michael Cotey, creator of ENOUGH!, said in the release. “They remind us that the voices most impacted by gun violence — young people — are also among the most powerful in driving change.”

The Rio Rancho performance will feature students from five local high schools, Central New Mexico Community College and the University of New Mexico, with directors from CNM, UNM and the local film and theater community, according to Jen Doolittle, artistic director of Open Arts Studio.

“Our kids face the reality of gun violence every day — through lockdown drills, threats at schools, and even local incidents here in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque,” Doolittle said in the release.

Following the staged reading, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence will present information and lead a discussion. The organization will also accept donations during the event.

The plays explore various aspects of gun violence, including school shootings, officer-involved shootings, suicide and domestic violence, though without graphic depictions, according to the release.

Admission is free, but reservations are recommended due to limited seating. Tickets can be reserved at www.rr-cc.org.

ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence is an annual program that empowers teenagers to write short plays addressing gun violence in their communities. More information is available at www.enoughplays.com/reading.