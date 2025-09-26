The National Park Service will host the 2025 Valles Caldera Fall Fiesta from Oct. 4-12, celebrating the cultural heritage of the volcanic landscape.

The opening weekend at the national preserve located at 39201 NM-4 in Jemez Springs features guided ranger programs, art activities, guest speakers and demonstrations by tribal artisans. Artists and educators will offer information and items for sale at booths, while visitors can participate in self-guided activities during extended park hours each evening.

Four special evening programs requiring reservations are scheduled for Oct. 4, 5, 10 and 11. Rangers and volunteers will guide participants in night sky observation and astrophotography. A concurrent silent disco will feature storytelling through music.

Daily activities from Oct. 6-12 will include unique ranger-guided experiences and the self-paced Valle Grande After Hours program.

New attractions include the Cabin District Interpretive Trail, which offers views of Valle Grande and interpretive signage. The Volcano Discovery Center features a multisensory exhibit recreating the catastrophic eruption that occurred 1.2 million years ago.

Self-guided activities include wildlife watching, photography, biking and painting throughout the preserve during fall season.Planning information is available at https://www.nps.gov/vall/planyourvisit/fall-fiesta.htm.