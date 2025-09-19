Town councilors in Bernalillo are set to clear the way for a new animal shelter.

At Monday’s meeting, councilors will consider a request from Sandoval County for a rezoning of land at 400 S. Hill Road from rural residential special use; the proposed ordinance would also rezone other parts of the parcel for light industrial use and another county operation, all of which would be determined later.

The planning and zoning commission last month voted to recommend approval of the project.

The proposed shelter site is slightly south of Eldridge Lane and west of I-25.

Also on the agenda is the possible hiring of Ryan Swardson as education and outreach curator at the Bernalillo Community Museum. Swardson is a former assistant curator at the New Mexico Military Museum.

Councilors will also consider a budget adjustment of $7,000 to cover increased park improvement costs. Town treasurer Terri Gray is proposing to use cash balance for that expense.

Gray will also present a financial update.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22

WHERE: Bernalillo Council Chambers, 829 Camino Del Pueblo

VIRTUAL: via Microsoft Teams (Meeting Number/Access Code 293 458 849 343; Passcode B9Lv39dU Phone Conference ID 7974 366 08#) or by telephone at 575-323-1898