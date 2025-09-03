The Placitas Chamber of Commerce will host a chili cook-off this month to raise funds for a local youth organization.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at La Puerta Real Estate Service LLC, located at 1 Ridge Court on the back patio.

Participants are encouraged to prepare and bring their best chili dishes to share with attendees. Community members can taste the various entries and vote for their favorites, with each vote costing $1. Voters may cast multiple ballots.

Winners will receive prizes, and all proceeds will benefit the Placitas Bullsnakes 4H Club, according to organizers.

The Placitas Chamber of Commerce sponsors the cook-off. More information is available by calling (505) 867-7471 or visiting placitas-chamber.org.

The Placitas Bullsnakes 4H Club is a local youth development organization that focuses on hands-on learning and community service projects for young people in the area.