If green chile schnitzel exists, it will probably be available Saturday in Rio Rancho.

It’s time for Rio Rancho Oktoberfest, a tradition in the city for about three decades.

The theme for this year is “Órale Prost,” a combination of Spanish and German interjections commonly used to convey positive feelings.

The Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event. Chamber President and CEO Jerry Schalow said “well over 1,000” people will attend the event. He said its popularity necessitated a move to a larger site — an area about the size of three football fields near the Sandoval County headquarters complex.

The current form of the event dates to 2019, Schalow said.

Any good Oktoberfest will have beer and plenty of food, and Schalow says the Rio Rancho festivities will be no different.

“There will be brats and schnitzel and anything else you could want,” he told the Sandoval Signpost.

Several local brewers will be on site to offer their wares to those of legal drinking age. Youngsters, teetotalers and wine lovers won’t be left out: there will be several bouncy houses, a chicken dance, various vendors and some contests.

The latter include a steinholding competition (won by the man and women who can hold a beer mug at arm’s length the longest), a barrel rolling obstacle course and a costume contest.

“Break out your dirndl and lederhosen,” Schalow said.

One upgrade for 2025 that likely everyone will notice: the site will feature “executive restrooms” instead of the smaller shed-like amenities some may be expecting.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Sandoval County Administration Park. 1500 Idalia Road in Bernalillo.

Live music will start at 2. Die Polka Schlingel (“The Polka Rascals”) are confirmed to appear.

Admission is $10 (free for those younger than 18, accompanied by adults).

More information is available here.