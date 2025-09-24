The Rio Rancho City Council will consider two renewable energy proposals and several budget adjustments during its regular meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.

The council will hold public hearings on two related items concerning the Loma Barbon area. The first involves amending the Loma Barbon Master Plan to add a renewable energy addendum. The second would create a Renewable Energy Overlay District for 80 acres of Loma Barbon, Tract B.

The consent calendar includes four budget adjustment resolutions. The Fire and Rescue Department seeks approval for a General Fund budget adjustment and authorization to dispose of department property. The Police Department also requests a General Fund budget adjustment, while another resolution addresses the State Appropriations Capital Fund.

The council will also conduct a public hearing on a zoning change for Rio Rancho Estates Unit 22 properties.

The meeting will be conducted both in-person and virtually, with live streaming available on the city website at rrnm.gov. Virtual attendees can join via Zoom using Meeting ID 833 3815 7719 and passcode 554297.

Under city rules, residents wishing to address the council on agenda items must register with the City Clerk at least 15 minutes before the 6 p.m. start time. Written public input must be submitted by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting to be entered into the record.