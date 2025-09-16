The Rio Rancho City Council unanimously approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Rio Rancho Police and Communications Association on Thursday, authorizing $950,390 in additional funding for fiscal year 2026 to cover enhanced benefits and pay increases.

The contract, which runs from Sept. 22, through June 30, 2028, affects 187 bargaining unit positions within the Rio Rancho Police Department, including both sworn officers and non-sworn personnel such as dispatchers.

Union members ratified the agreement in August by a 69-39 vote after negotiations that began in January between six-member teams representing the city and the association.

Key Contract Changes

The agreement includes several significant modifications from the previous contract:

Pay and Benefits:

4% base pay increase for most personnel, with communications supervisors receiving 5% to address pay compression

Overtime eligibility reduced from 43 hours to 40 hours per week

Annual uniform allowance increased from $1,000 to $1,300 for law enforcement officers

New longevity pay program for non-sworn personnel, ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 annually based on years of service

Retention Incentives:

Sworn officers signing one-year retention agreements receive $5,000 in two installments

Non-sworn personnel receive $1,000 for similar commitments

Continuation of retention programs in fiscal years 2027-2028, subject to city council appropriation

Fitness and Specialty Pay:

Enhanced physical fitness incentives, including payments of 10-30 hours at regular pay rates for meeting Cooper Institute standards

Increased compensatory time for specialty units from five to seven hours per seven-day period

New canine handler provisions, including one hour of paid care time during 10-hour shifts

The city’s fiscal year 2026 budget already included funding for the 4% cost-of-living adjustment. The additional $950,390 will be funded through the General Fund’s unreserved ending fund balance.

Human Resources Director Loyola Martinez told the council the enhanced benefits represent “an investment in the city’s ability to sufficiently maintain public safety services for the citizens of Rio Rancho.”

Union Response

Rio Rancho Police and Communications Association President Kevin Buchanan thanked the council for the “thoughtful and deliberate process” and said the agreement “acknowledges the daily sacrifices made by our officers and dispatchers.”

“Our commitment remains steadfast to provide the citizens of Rio Rancho with the highest quality of life through exceptional police services,” Buchanan said.

Council Comments

Councilor Jeremy Lenentine noted that Rio Rancho has made significant progress in recruitment and retention compared to five to 10 years ago, suggesting the city may be reaching “a point of equilibrium” in police compensation.

The council also approved Resolution 102, which authorizes the budget adjustment necessary to fund the contract changes.

Mayor Gregg Hull praised both city staff and union negotiators for their collaborative approach, saying the agreement demonstrates that “both the union and staff are working well together.”

“I’m grateful that we have a contract in front of us that we can consider for approval that has the support of staff and the union, because we do absolutely value our law enforcement professionals, our public safety professionals, our first responders,” Hull said. “You guys really do make the difference when it comes to Rio Rancho being the great city that it is.

The contract includes provisions allowing either party to request reopening compensation discussions annually by filing a written notice in March, with negotiations beginning no earlier than April 1.