A virtual public meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. to discuss reconstruction plans for Sara Road and Meadowlark Lane, including the proposed installation of a roundabout at their intersection.

The project aims to improve roadway conditions, enhance pedestrian access and upgrade utilities along the corridor, according to meeting organizers. The proposed roundabout would improve traffic safety, reduce delays and provide safer pedestrian crossings at the Sara Road and Meadowlark Lane intersection.

During the virtual meeting, officials will present information on design improvements, discuss roundabout navigation, current funding and project schedules. The public will have an opportunity to comment, and a question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

Residents can join the meeting online at https://meet.goto.com/284104437 or by phone at 1 (224) 501-3412 using access code 284-104-437.Additional information about the Sara Road and Meadowlark Lane Reconstruction Project is available at https://rrnm.gov/4947/Sara-Rd-Meadowlark-Ln-Reconstruction.