The City of Rio Rancho will host its annual Food Truck Fiesta and Fall Market on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cabezon Park.

The free community event will feature local food trucks, craft vendors and entertainment for all ages. Awards will be presented to top food vendors in selected categories.

“Come out and join us at Cabezon Park for the annual Food Truck Fiesta and taste what the best food trucks around town have to offer,” city officials said in announcing the event.

Admission is free for spectators. The event is open to all ages.