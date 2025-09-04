The City of Rio Rancho Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department will host its annual Pooch Plunge and Adopt-a-thon Saturday at Haynes Pool as the outdoor swimming season comes to a close.

The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2006 Grande Blvd SE, will allow dogs to take one final swim before the facility closes for the season. Pet owners are not permitted in the pool with their animals.

Animal rescue groups and shelters will be on-site seeking homes for adoptable pets. Food trucks and pet-related vendors will also participate in the event.

Entry costs $5 per pet. Dogs must have current vaccination papers to enter the pool area, and all pets must remain leashed when outside the swimming area. Handlers must be at least 16 years old, according to city officials.

“No exceptions” will be made to the vaccination and leash requirements, organizers said.

Vendor spaces measuring 15 feet by 15 feet are available for $35. Tables, tents and chairs are not provided. Animal rescue groups can register for free space online.

For more information, contact the Cabezon Community Center at 505-892-4499.