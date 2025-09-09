Sandoval County Commissioners on Wednesday will consider $12.5 million in bonds to pay for the construction of a new animal shelter and emergency telecommunications tower.

The $7.5 million for the animal shelter would go toward new construction, equipment and other improvements, according to the agenda.

The $5,000,000 for the telecommunications project would go toward land acquisition, constructing and equipping the tower and related expenses.

In each case, commissioners are being asked to seek approval from the New Mexico Finance Authority to sell the bonds.

Public works director Mark Hatzenbuhler is asking commissioners to approve a new landfill fee schedule that reflects the site’s rising operating costs. The fee increases would take effect July 1, 2026 and July 1, 2027 for most categories of service.

Most services would go up by a dollar each year. Some would actually go down next year and return to their current prices in 2027.

The largest increase is in tire disposal, which is currently at $200 per ton. The draft resolution calls for that rate to go up by $10 each of the two years, for a 10% total increase.

The basic dump rate for normal waste would be $36 a ton after two $1 increases. Disposing of a mattress is slated to go up by 50 cents a year to $13 in 2027.

Residential appliances, frozen at $8, are among five areas with no planned price changes.

Also on the agenda are a professional services agreement and a federal subrecipient grant agreement with the New Mexico Primary Care Association related to determining residents’ eligibility for Medicaid and enrolling patients in specific Medicaid programs.

Fire Chief Christopher Bagley is seeking approval of a professional services agreement between Sandoval County Fire and Rescue and Jemez Pueblo EMS for emergency medical response services. The agenda states the pact “ensures consistent and reliable emergency medical response for citizens and visitors throughout Sandoval County, with a particular focus on the Jemez corridor extending from Zia Pueblo to the Cuba area,” strengthens regional emergency services and reflects the strong working relationship between the agencies.

Commissioners will hear a report from Sandoval County Fair officials Allan Trujillo and Tim Johnson and read a proclamation recognizing Sept. 13, 2025, as Celiac Disease Awareness Day.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6 p.m. Aug. 27

WHERE: Commission chambers, Sandoval County Administrative Building, 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo

Virtual: www.sandovalcountynm.gov