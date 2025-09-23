The next phase of a deal that could bring hundreds of jobs to the area goes before Sandoval County commissioners on Wednesday.

Castelion Corporation is considering building a hypersonic rocket manufacturing and testing site in unincorporated Rio Rancho Estates. Commissioners will weigh leases and a financial assistance agreement tied to that project.

The site, on 29th Avenue, near its intersection with Encino Road — is partially owned by the New Mexico State Land Office. One agenda item is a lease of that land by the county. Another item is a sublease agreement between the county and Castelion.

The former is a current lease between the county and Land Office signed in 2015. It has 20 years remaining; the new lease extends the term to 40 years and allows the land to be subleased for economic development purposes.

A third lease applies to county-owned land at the site. Both Castelion leases are for 30 years.

The associated resolutions instruct County Manager Wayne Johnson to submit the new leases to the State Board of Finance for approval. It also authorizes him, with the consent of the county attorney, to make any changes required for Board of Finance approval.

Bond counsel Jill Sweeney will ask commissioners to approve publication of an ordinance requesting state assistance through the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA). That ordinance would approve the execution of a project participation agreement regulating the provision of LEDA assistance by the county and authorize the county to enter intergovernmental agreements with the state and the City of Rio Rancho to coordinate the different grants provided by each party.

Officials said earlier the plant would bring in at least 300 new jobs, with an average annual salary of more than $100,000. Another 300 to 500 could follow once the site reaches its full production capacity.

Also on the agenda are the move of a polling place from Hahn Center in Cochiti Pueblo to the Cochiti Pueblo Community Center, approval of a memorandum of understanding with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office for funding for the 2025 regular location election and approval of a $402,000 17-month contract with Huitt Zollars for technology planning and consulting services for a period to support the county’s communications systems.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6 p.m. Sept. 24

WHERE: Commission chambers, Sandoval County Administrative Building, 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo

Virtual: www.sandovalcountynm.gov