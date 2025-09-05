The Sandoval County Cooperative Extension Service has announced a series of educational programs scheduled for September and October focusing on gardening, food preservation and composting techniques.

The programming kicks off Sunday with the Placitas Garden Tour, according to Bethany Abrahamson, Extension Agriculture Agent for Sandoval County Cooperative Extension Service.

“We provide the people of New Mexico with practical, research-based knowledge and programs to improve their quality of life,” Abrahamson said in the announcement.

September events include gardening workshops at Santa Ana Pueblo on Sept. 17 and 20, a fermentation class at Cuba Soil & Water Conservation on Sept. 20, and home composting basics at Jemez Springs, also on Sept. 20.

The extension service will host water bath and pressure canning instruction at Cochiti Pueblo Community Center on Sept. 20, followed by “Gardening with the Masters: Weather and Your Garden” at Loma Colorado Library in Rio Rancho on Sept. 22.

Home Food Preservation 101 classes are scheduled for Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20, according to the announcement.

October programming also features a three-part “Garden to Table to Pantry: Garlic” series on Oct. 8, 15 and 22.

The Cooperative Extension Service, affiliated with New Mexico State University, serves communities throughout Sandoval County from its office in Bernalillo.

Residents interested in attending programs or bringing extension programming to their communities can contact the office at sandoval@nmsu.edu or 505-867-2582. Additional program details are available at sandovalextension.nmsu.edu.

The Cooperative Extension Service is part of New Mexico State University’s outreach mission to provide research-based education to communities across the state.