A plaque honoring an 18th-century soldier and civic leader was dedicated Thursday at the Sandoval County Administration Building, recognizing what organizers say is the oldest veteran in the county’s recorded history.

The marker honors Don Anacleto Bernardo Miera y Pacheco, a Spanish colonial soldier who served 25 years at the Santa Fe Presidio and later became a regional mayor and judge.

The Charles Dibrell Chapter of the New Mexico State Organization Daughters of the American Revolution partnered with the Sandoval County Historical Society and Museum for the dedication, according to Henrietta Martinez Christmas, a family historian with the DNA Project – New Mexico Genealogical Society.

Lorraine Dominguez Stubblefield led efforts to secure the plaque, with support from Sandoval County Commissioners, Christmas said.

Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, in 1742, Miera y Pacheco enlisted in the Santa Fe Presidio in 1767 at age 26. Military records show he participated in 19 campaigns during his service, including a July 1791 battle where he was wounded fighting Apache warriors.

“His superiors praised his ‘distinguished service,'” Christmas wrote in the announcement.

After retiring from military service in 1792, Miera y Pacheco served as alcalde mayor, equivalent to a regional mayor and judge. In that role, he settled land disputes and collected war contributions during the Napoleonic conflicts, according to the historical society.

The soldier-turned-civic leader married twice and raised a large family while managing livestock and community obligations. He died in Las Huertas, New Mexico, in 1813 at age 71.

“What makes Anacleto remarkable isn’t just his courage in battle but his role as a bridge between eras,” Christmas said. “He lived through sweeping changes: shifting alliances, colonial reforms and the daily challenges of life on the northern frontier.”

The plaque is located at 1500 Idalia Road in Bernalillo. The Sandoval County Historical Society has previously honored numerous veterans through photographs, histories and exhibits, according to the organization.