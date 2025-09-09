Sandoval County officials launched a vending machine Friday that provides free Narcan and gun locks to residents and visitors at the county’s Health Commons facility.

The machine, located in Building B of the Sandoval County Government Campus at 1500 Idalia Road, operates during business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County Commission Chair Michael Meek said the initiative supports the county’s commitment to resident and visitor safety during the official launch ceremony attended by county commissioners, sheriff’s office personnel, fire and rescue officials and health care representatives.

“Sandoval County is committed to the well-being and safety of its residents and visitors and this project supports that commitment,” Meek said.

Women in Leadership NM purchased the vending machine through grant funding and provides the Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug. Gun locks are supplied by the Sandoval County Health Council and the Cook Children’s Center Foundation of Fort Worth, Texas.

County officials said the vending machine serves as a proactive measure to prevent deaths from drug overdoses and gun accidents. The initiative complements existing county harm reduction programs and sharps disposal boxes.

Sandoval County Community Medicine and Presbyterian Community Health also participated in the effort.

The free safety products are available to anyone visiting the Health Commons during regular business hours.