Rebuilding Together Sandoval County has received a $60,000 grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico to provide free home modifications for low-income residents with disabilities, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Blue Impact grant will fund wheelchair ramps, doorway widening, bathtub-to-shower conversions, comfort-height toilet installations and safety bar installations for medically diagnosed disabled residents, according to Mark Ryerson, executive director of Rebuilding Together Sandoval County.

“BCBSNM’s generous support makes it possible for us to serve more low-income homeowners in Sandoval County, ensuring that families living in unsafe conditions can be safe, healthy and secure in their homes,” Ryerson said in a statement.

The nonprofit’s mission focuses on repairing homes, rebuilding lives and revitalizing communities through critical home repairs and disability modifications for low-income homeowners in Sandoval County.

Janice Torrez, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, said the grant reflects the insurer’s commitment to community health.

“At Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, we believe that every individual deserves to live in a safe and healthy environment,” Torrez said. “This Blue Impact grant not only empowers Rebuilding Together Sandoval County to make critical home modifications for those in need but also underscores our commitment to fostering the well-being of our communities.”

The Blue Impact grant initiative is part of the insurer’s ongoing investment in community organizations that offer measurable programs addressing social and economic factors affecting health and wellness statewide, according to the announcement.