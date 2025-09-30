Sandoval County has moved its Cuba Senior Center to a new location at the county fairgrounds after mold was discovered in the facility’s previous building.

The senior center reopened Monday at the Community Center located at 57 Rodeo Road in Cuba, according to a county press release. The facility had previously operated from the Village of Cuba Administrative Offices.

“The move was necessary because mold was discovered in the Village of Cuba Administrative Offices,” county officials said in the announcement.

The center provides meals, activities and programming for area seniors and will remain at the fairgrounds location “for the foreseeable future,” the county stated.

Desi Aragon, interim assistant director of community services, can be reached at 505-867-7547 for more information about senior center operations.