The Sandoval County Tourism Alliance has been awarded $20,000 from the New Mexico Tourism Department to support regional tourism marketing efforts.

The grant is part of $3.8 million in funding distributed to 45 entities statewide through the Tourism Department’s Cooperative Marketing Grant Program for Fiscal Year 2026.

Dora Dominguez, director of business development and tourism for Sandoval County, said the award will enhance visibility of the county’s attractions and strengthen collaborative marketing initiatives. Combined with matching funds from the alliance, the total project budget will reach $40,000.

“The SCTA award of $20,000 will enhance the visibility of Sandoval County’s attractions, strengthen collaborative marketing initiatives, and continue positioning the county as a premier travel destination in New Mexico,” Dominguez said in a statement.

The Sandoval County Tourism Alliance includes the Town of Bernalillo, Village of Corrales, Village of Jemez Springs, Walatowa Visitor Center representing Jemez Pueblo, and Tamaya Ventures representing Santa Ana Pueblo.

Rebecca Hansana of Tamaya Ventures said the alliance aims to showcase the region’s cultural and natural assets.

“We are united in our mission to welcome the world to New Mexico. Together, we will share New Mexico’s breathtaking landscapes, sacred history, and unforgettable cuisine,” Hansana said.

The alliance has leveraged similar state tourism grants in previous years to support countywide marketing and promotional efforts, according to the announcement.