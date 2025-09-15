The Coronado Soil and Water Conservation District will host a free hands-on workshop on regenerative grazing with goats and sheep on Sept. 20 at El Zócalo Plaza in Bernalillo.

The workshop, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will focus on how livestock grazing can improve soil health and serve as a wildfire prevention tool.

“Use grazing to fight against blazing! Embrace sheep and goats as your powerful wildfire prevention tool,” the workshop flyer states.

Experts will share practical insights on regenerative grazing techniques and their benefits for land stewardship during the family-friendly event, which will include a free lunch and prize contest.

The workshop will be held at El Zócalo Plaza, located at 282 S. Camino Del Pueblo in Bernalillo.

While RSVPs are preferred, they are not required to attend. Those interested can contact the district at info@coronadoswcd.gov or 505-456-3182.

The Coronado Soil and Water Conservation District serves communities in central New Mexico, providing technical assistance and education on natural resource conservation practices.