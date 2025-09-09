Internet provider Sparklight announced Monday it will donate money to a local food pantry through a new customer referral program that rewards both existing and new customers.

The “Connections That Give Back” campaign, which runs from Sept. 8 to Oct. 6, will give $50 prepaid cards to both the referring customer and their friend when the new customer signs up for Sparklight internet service and maintains it for 30 days, according to a company news release.

For each successful referral in Rio Rancho, Sparklight will donate $10 to St. Felix Pantry, a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity. The company guaranteed a minimum contribution of $1,500 to the organization.

“This campaign is all about the impact of neighbors helping neighbors,” Jay MacLeod, senior regional director for Sparklight’s Southwest Region, said in the release. “When our customers share Sparklight, they’re not only connecting loved ones to fast, reliable internet, they’re also helping to fill the shelves at their local food pantry and supporting families in need.”

Customers can register for the program at sparklight.com/refer and receive a custom referral link to share with friends and family.

More information about the referral program and Sparklight’s services is available at www.sparklight.com.