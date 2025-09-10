THE BLOCK, a Rio Rancho food hall, will mark its first anniversary Saturday with a celebration featuring live entertainment, face painting and roaming magic shows.

The anniversary event runs from noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 13, with activities scheduled throughout the day for families and community members.

Face painting will be available from noon to 6 p.m., while Spanish Broom Dancers are set to perform from 3 to 4 p.m. Roaming magicians will entertain guests from 5 to 7 p.m.

The celebration concludes with Back in the Saddle taking the main stage at 7 p.m.

“Bring your friends, family, and dancing shoes — let’s make this milestone unforgettable,” organizers said in the announcement.

THE BLOCK, an 18,000-square-foot compound in the Plaza at Enchanted Hills Shopping Center, opened after more than two years of construction delays. Built from repurposed shipping containers and featuring a food truck alley, an upstairs bar, an outdoor stage and 22 vendor spaces, the venue held its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 15, 2024, with yoga, live entertainment, face painting and food and drink offerings.

The facility is hosting the anniversary celebration to thank the community for its support during its inaugural year.