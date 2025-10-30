Police are encouraging community members to think safety first this Halloween.

The Corrales Police Department Monday sent out a list of safety tips to ensure everyone can enjoy the holiday without incident.

Those who plan on taking kids door-to-door for trick-or-treating should do so during the daylight hours and only in neighborhoods with safe pedestrian walkways (and adequate street lighting, in case it gets dark before they make it home), according to the advisory.

Those participating in outdoor Halloween events after dark are advised to equip everyone with flashlights and glow-sticks.

Children should be in groups, with parental supervision.

After bringing the goodies home, parents should carefully inspect treats — not only for signs of tampering, but also to look for dangerous drugs that could resemble candy or other innocent snacks.

The advisory also warns trick-or-treaters not to enter the homes or vehicles of strangers. Community members are asked to keep their phones handy and contact the Corrales Police Department if they see or hear anything that needs to be checked. Call 911 for emergencies or 505-898-7585 for other matters.

As an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating, police are asking parents to consider attending a centralized event such as Friday’s Trunk or Treat at the Corrales Recreation Center, 500 Jones Road.

That event runs from 6 to 7 p.m. The Kiwanis Club of Corrales is hosting, and the theme is “Animal Kingdom.”

Donations of candy for the event, which can be dropped off at either the Village Hall Administration front desk or at the Rec Center, will be accepted through Friday morning.

The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its second Lt. Benally Trunk or Treat Event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Bernalillo Walmart store, 460 State Route 528.