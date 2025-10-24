Town councilors in Bernalillo are set to again review possible zoning changes that would lead to the development of a new animal shelter.

Councilors are expected to conduct a public hearing on the request by Sandoval County, which wants to build the shelter at 400 S. Hill Road. The county is requesting that the land be rezoned from rural residential to special use.

The property contains four lots, with the animal shelter planned for one. The county has indicated it will use two of the others and the last would house a light industrial operation. No use has been identified for any of the parcels, but a site plan would go before the council prior to anything being built.

The proposed shelter site is slightly south of Eldridge Lane and west of I-25.

The council will also consider awarding lodger’s tax money. That cash would go toward advertising Christmas and parks events, a new all-terrain vehicle for the fire department and support of the 2026 Bernalillo Indian Arts Festival.

Other items on the agenda include establishing a moratorium on fiber internet installation permits, disposal of obsolete IT equipment and a proclamation establishing March 3 as the date of the next regular municipal officer election.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27

WHERE: Bernalillo Council Chambers, 829 Camino Del PuebloVIRTUAL: via Microsoft Teams (Meeting Number/Access Code 266 455 933 413; Passcode AN3pb3ZY Phone Conference ID 135 642 129# or by telephone at 575-323-1898.