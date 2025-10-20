The District of Bernalillo Public Schools is partnering with Just Right Reader to provide personalized literacy materials to students in kindergarten through third grade, the district announced.

Students will receive three rounds of Take-Everywhere Literacy Packs throughout the year, featuring decodable books in both English and Spanish tailored to individual reading levels, according to the announcement.

“We partnered with Just Right Reader because their resources meet every student where they are, giving each child access to books that are both engaging and appropriately challenging,” Superintendent Matt Montaño said in a statement.

The literacy packs include books based on the Science of Reading approach, writing resources to reinforce phonics skills, and QR codes linking to phonics lessons in 14 languages, the company said. Each student will receive a customized backpack with the district logo to transport materials between school and home.

Families will also gain access to an online hub with research-based reading activities, according to the announcement.

The district plans to host virtual and in-person Family Engagement Nights to help parents and caregivers support their children’s reading development at home, the district said.

Bernalillo joins Alamogordo Public Schools and Tularosa Municipal Schools as New Mexico districts partnering with Just Right Reader, according to Sara Rich, the company’s founder and CEO.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with the district and school leaders to help teachers grow their students’ confidence and proficiency in reading,” Rich said in a statement.

The first round of literacy packs will be distributed before Thanksgiving break in November, the district said.

Just Right Reader offers more than 850 English and Spanish literacy resources aligned with core phonics programs used in schools, according to the company.