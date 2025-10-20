Bernalillo Public Schools will launch a series of family engagement nights focused on early literacy, with the first event scheduled for Tuesday at Placitas Elementary School, according to Just Right Reader, the education organization coordinating the initiative.

The events, designed for families of kindergarten through third-grade students, will teach parents research-based strategies to support their children’s reading development at home, organizers said.

State Sen. Cindy Nava is scheduled to attend and speak at the opening event at Placitas Elementary on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m., according to event organizers.

The district has scheduled engagement nights at five elementary schools and one virtual session through mid-November. All sessions will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Following Placitas Elementary, events are scheduled for:

Cochiti Elementary on Oct. 23

Santo Domingo Elementary on Oct. 22

Algodones Elementary on Nov. 5

W.D. Carroll Elementary on Nov. 6

A virtual webinar for all schools on Nov. 12

Patricia Jiménez-Latham, Ed.D., an aide for Sen. Nava, is expected to attend the W.D. Carroll Elementary event, organizers said.