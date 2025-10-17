Bernalillo Public Schools has achieved substantial academic improvements over the past three years, with literacy proficiency jumping 14 percentage points and steady gains in math and science, according to a district news release issued Friday.

The district’s growth outpaces state averages in literacy and exceeds state proficiency levels in math, Superintendent Matt Montaño said in the release.

English Language Arts proficiency districtwide climbed from 19% in the 2021-2022 school year to 33% in 2024-2025, according to the district. Native American students saw proficiency increase from 12% to 24.5%, while Hispanic students improved from 26% to 38%, the release stated.

“These gains show that our literacy investments are paying off,” Montaño said. “We’ve built a strong foundation using evidence-based reading instruction, and the growth is happening across all subgroups—exactly what Martinez/Yazzie calls for.”

The progress addresses equity gaps identified in the Martinez/Yazzie court decision, which requires New Mexico schools to ensure equal access to quality education for all students, according to the release.

Math proficiency increased from 8% to 13.55% overall during the same period, the district reported. Hispanic students improved from 11% to 16.27%, while economically disadvantaged students rose from 8% to 13.55%.

Science proficiency grew from 15% to 19%, with Native American students advancing from 11% to 14% and economically disadvantaged students improving from 16% to 19%, according to the district.

The district attributes the improvements to evidence-based reading instruction, high-quality materials, culturally responsive teacher training and partnerships with tribal communities, including Santo Domingo and Cochiti schools, the release stated.

“Bernalillo Public Schools is proving that improvement is possible—and sustainable,” Montaño said. “This progress is a testament to our teachers, our students, and of our shared belief that every child can succeed.”