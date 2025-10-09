The Town of Bernalillo will host its annual Fiesta de Música y Cultura on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Recreation Center.

The free community event will feature live performances by Guillermo Calderon and Baila! Baila!, along with food and entertainment for attendees of all ages, organizers said.

“Join us for a day of fun at the Town of Bernalillo’s free event,” organizers announced. “Enjoy delicious food, live music, Baila-Baila, and great company.”

The festival will take place at the Recreation Center, located at 370 Rotary Park Road in Bernalillo. The town is encouraging residents to bring friends and family to the celebration.

For more information about the event, contact the Town of Bernalillo at (505) 771-7133.