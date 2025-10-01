The Mountain West Fall Fest 2025 will bring craft beer, live music and family activities to Bernalillo on Saturday, featuring local breweries and food vendors.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at Loretto Park.

“This is a fun family event with kids area, food, music, and beer,” organizers said in promotional materials.

The festival will feature craft breweries from throughout New Mexico and the Southwest, according to the Mountain West Brew Fest website. Previous iterations of the event have included more than 30 breweries, with nearly all represented being from New Mexico.

The music lineup features multiple acts performing throughout the day, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Performers include Albuquerque-based variety band Ray J Thomas and his group, performing originals and covers of country and rock music.

Other scheduled acts include bands playing rock, country, reggae and traditional Mexican music, including rancheras, cumbias and valses, according to the music lineup posted on the festival website.

Food vendors confirmed for the event include 505 Cornhole, Zia Strong Snac Shac, Nico’s Street Food, Mary Jane’s Kitchen, Brain Freezer, Tom Boy Taco, Joe Daddy’s, Chicky’s Coffee and Sourpuss Lemonade. Additional vendors include Fantasy Face Paint for children’s activities.

Tickets and additional information are available at mwbrewfest.org and tobnm.gov, the Town of Bernalillo’s official website.

Loretto Park is located at 829 Camino del Pueblo in Bernalillo.