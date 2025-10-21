Sandoval County Commissioners once again have tasks to consider related to a possible rocket plant in Rio Rancho Estates.

The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting includes approval of an economic development agreement related to Castelion Corporation’s proposed hypersonic rocket manufacturing and testing site. The agreement comes under the Local Economic Development (LEDA)

The project participation agreement was negotiated by the state Department of Economic Development, Sandoval County, and Castelion. The motion also includes intergovernmental agreements with the state government and the City of Rio Rancho, which names the county fiscal agent for administration, use, and distribution of city, county and state LEDA funds.

The commission has discussed the project at several meetings this year. It could lead to hundreds of jobs, county officials have said.

The plant would be built on 29th Avenue, near its intersection with Encino Road. Company officials have said it will largely be devoted to engineering and similar functions, with rockets being taken to White Sands Missile Range.

Earlier this month, commissioners approved the purchase of four real estate leases on the property. They previously approved $125 million in industrial revenue bonds in support of the project.

Castelion co-founder and chief financial officer Andrew Kreitz is scheduled to give an update on plans for the plant, initially known as Project Ranger in county documents.

Also on the agenda is a grant agreement with the New Mexico Department of Transportation related to road construction in the project area. The $5 million grant would go toward the construction of Paseo del Volcan from Unser Boulevard to Meadows Boulevard and improvements on the road from Meadows to Rainbow Boulevard.

The county would be required to put up 5% of the project cost, or $250,000.

Public Works Director Mark Hatzenbuhler wrote in the agenda that the construction will provide access to 28th and 29th streets, allowing his department to build a road connecting county-owned land to part of Project Ranger. The plant would be built on county- and state-owned land.

Commissioners will also hear presentations on the New Mexico Environmental Department’s water system program and UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center, and consider the purchase of temporary living quarters for county firefighters in the Cuba area.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6 p.m. Oct. 22

WHERE: Commission chambers, Sandoval County Administrative Building, 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo

Virtual: www.sandovalcountynm.gov