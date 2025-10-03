The Coronado Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Wood Chipper Day on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the San Antonio de Las Huertas Land Grant located at 1 Camino de la Buena Vista in Placitas.

The event encourages residents to clear vegetation around their homes and properties as part of fire prevention efforts, according to the district’s promotional materials.

Participants are asked to bring dry branches no more than 6 inches in diameter with the branch ends aligned in the same direction. The district prohibits construction waste and barbed wire at the event.

Residents can take wood chips home for mulch or leave them for others to use, according to the flyer.

The district suggests a $5-$10 donation for the service. All donations will support the district’s conservation efforts, the materials state.

The event is also supported by the San Antonio de las Huertas Land Grant, Las Acequias de Placitas and Las Huertas Community Ditch, according to the flyer.For more information, residents can visit www.coronadoswcdnm.gov or email info@coronadoswcdnm.gov.