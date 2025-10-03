Sandoval County residents can take advantage of free rides during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta through a multi-county safety initiative.

The “Take a Ride on Us” program provides up to $10 off two Uber trips from 10 a.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Oct. 12, according to a news release from program partners.

Sandoval County joins Bernalillo County, Santa Fe County, and private partners in supporting the program, which aims to reduce impaired driving during the nine-day balloon festival.

Riders in all three counties can access discounts by opening the Uber app, going to “Vouchers,” and entering code BALLOON25. The program covers up to 2,500 rides on a first-come, first-served basis.

Created by Cumulus Media Albuquerque, the public-private partnership also includes Glasheen Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers, Sandia Resort & Casino, and the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

The program has provided more than 63,000 safe rides in the Albuquerque metro area since launching in 2017, according to the release issued by Bernalillo County.

The discount applies only to Uber rides and does not cover Uber Eats orders or driver tips.