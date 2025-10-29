A 37-year-old man faces felony charges after allegedly strangling a family member during a domestic disturbance at a residence in Jemez Springs, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cuba Magistrate Court.

The incident occurred Sunday evening when Sandoval County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress. The caller told dispatchers her son was schizophrenic and “coming after her,” according to the complaint.

Deputies arrived at approximately 11 p.m. to find the suspect standing in the kitchen. The victim, who met deputies at the front door, told officers the suspect had grabbed her by the throat shortly before she called 911.

According to the complaint, the suspect initially denied that any altercation had occurred and made profane statements to deputies. He was placed in investigative detention and handcuffed while officers conducted their investigation.

The victim told deputies the suspect had been “going off” for days and had refused to take his prescribed medication, claiming it was ineffective. She said an argument escalated into a physical altercation after she asked him to pick up trash in the living room.

The victim reported that the suspect grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a chair. Deputies observed visible marks on her neck consistent with her account. She told officers that had another family member not intervened, she believes the suspect would have continued strangling her.

The suspect has a history of schizophrenia and is known to use methamphetamine and alcohol, according to the complaint. He had been released from a mental health facility several weeks prior and had been experiencing episodes in recent days.

Deputies reported the suspect had consumed significant amounts of alcohol that day, including approximately 25 cans of beer and multiple energy drinks mixed with banana-flavored liqueur.

The suspect was charged with aggravated battery against a household member involving strangulation or suffocation, a third-degree felony. He was arrested and booked into custody on Oct. 26.