Five of the eight homicides in Sandoval County last year were acts of domestic violence, Shana Aldahl said Wednesday evening,

Aldahl, of the New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence, told county commissioners the state is consistently in the top 10 in terms of such homicides.

She spoke as commissioners approved a proclamation declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Aldahl said the occasion is a time to recognize those working to help survivors of domestic violence and applauded the county’s efforts to make safety available to all survivors, “regardless of language, background, or income.

Across New Mexico, she said, the providers are seeing alarming increases in need.

“Crisis calls have gone up over 50 percent,” she said. “Shelter nights have gone up nearly 50 percent, children’s services have gone up 74 percent. These are not just statistics; these are stories of families seeking safety and help.”

Aldahl also said the coalition’s message includes a call for meaningful investment in domestic violence programs.

That means $5 million in recurring state funding to help expand 24/7 crisis response, housing navigation and legal advocacy.

Aldahl said the coalition’s goals include establishing a statewide domestic violence hotline to close some service gaps for rural residents, building shared data and training capacity and strengthening accountability programs for those who are causing harm.

Commissioner Katherine Bruch said purple ribbons meant to bring attention to the issue were posted last weekend around Rio Rancho, Bernalillo and Placitas, and that people in those communities are discussing the issue because of them.

Another proclamation recognized October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Commission Chair Michael Meek said breast cancer and domestic violence are typically thought of as “women’s issues,” though men and children are often targets of domestic violence and thousands of men are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

“Let’s make a conscious effort to encourage everyone to come forward for health screenings and to report domestic abuse,” he said. “We must continue to support our family members, friends and colleagues who are undergoing treatment and care.”

Also at the meeting, commissioners approved a pair of resolutions that will clear the way for the county to control all of the Rio Rancho Estates land needed for a proposed military manufacturing plant.

Castelion Corporation is considering building a hypersonic rocket manufacturing and testing site in the county. The parcels in question are owned by the New Mexico State Land Office.

County financial advisor Rob Burpo said state authorities informed local officials last week that a Roswell company owns two oil-and-gas exploration leases on each of two sections. The county agrees to pay $50,000 per lease, at which point, the company will abandon them.

Burpo said the county is in negotiations with the State Land Office and that the final agreement between those parties will be done soon.

If Castelion chooses the site, the plant would employ hundreds, county officials have said.

Also approved were seven contracts for engineering consulting services, based on proposals received by the public works department.