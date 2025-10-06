Sandoval County is opening its early voting location Tuesday for the 2025 Regular Local Election.

County Clerk Anne Brady-Romero announced the early voting locations and hours of operation for the Nov. 4 election, with same-day voter registration available at all sites.

Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 7, at the county clerk’s office with weekday hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and expands Saturday, Oct. 18, to include additional locations operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Most locations operate through Nov. 1, while some pueblo locations end Oct. 31.

The largest concentration of early voting sites is in the Rio Rancho area, with locations including St. Francis Episcopal Church, Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, and Community of Joy Lutheran Church. Rural areas are served by sites such as the Cuba fairgrounds, Counselors Chapter House, and Torreon Chapter House.

Pueblo communities have dedicated voting locations, including the Sandia Pueblo Community Center, Tamaya Wellness Center at Santa Ana Pueblo, Jemez Community Resource Center, Zia Pueblo Community Center, and San Felipe Pueblo Headstart.

Same-day voter registration is available at the county clerk’s office and all early voting sites for residents with a Sandoval County address. Voters must present photo identification and proof of residency, such as a utility or bank statement.

Early voting locations:

• Corrales Community Center – 4326 Corrales Road, Corrales, NM 87048 (10 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 18-Nov. 1, Monday-Saturday)

• St. Francis Episcopal Church – 2903 Cabezon Blvd., SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 (10 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 18-Nov. 1, Monday-Saturday)

• Amazing Grace – 4131 Barbara Loop SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 (10 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 18-Nov. 1, Monday-Saturday)

• SSCAFCA – 1041 Commercial Drive SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 (10 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 18-Nov. 1, Monday-Saturday)

• Sandia Pueblo Community Center – 481 Sandia Loop, Sandia Pueblo, NM 87004 (10 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 18-31, Monday-Saturday)

• Community of Joy Lutheran Church – 841 Saratoga Dr., NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 (10 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 18-Nov. 1, Monday-Saturday)

• Our Lady Queen of Angels – 1701 Tulip Rd., SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 (10 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 18-Nov. 1, Monday-Saturday)

• Sandoval County Admin Bldg D – 1500 Idalia Road, Bernalillo, NM 87004 (Weekdays: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 7-31; Saturdays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1)

• El Zocalo/Salazar Building – 264 S. Camino Del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004 (10 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 18-Nov. 1, Monday-Saturday)

• Placitas Community Library – 453 Highway 165, Placitas, NM 87043 (10 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 18-Nov. 1, Monday-Saturday)

• Tamaya Wellness Center – 225 Ranchitos Rd., Santa Ana Pueblo, NM 87004 (10 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 18-31, Monday-Saturday)

Races on the ballot:

The 2025 Regular Local Election features races for municipal offices and school board positions across multiple jurisdictions. Key races include:

Municipal Elections: • Village of Corrales – Mayor and three councilors (districts 1, 3, and 4) • Village of San Ysidro – Mayor, two trustees, and municipal judge (all four-year terms) • Additional village races in communities from Cuba to Corrales

School Board Elections: • Rio Rancho Public Schools – Board members from Districts 3 and 5 • Albuquerque Public Schools District No. 12 – Four board members (serving parts of Bernalillo and Sandoval counties) • Bernalillo Public Schools – Various district positions

Notably, residents of Bernalillo and Rio Rancho will not see municipal races on their November ballots since those cities hold elections in March. All races are nonpartisan, with candidate names appearing on the ballot without party designations.

Regular business hours for early voting at the main county administration office are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning Oct. 7. The office also offers Saturday hours on Oct. 18, 25, and Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters can find their specific polling location and view sample ballots through the county’s website at sandovalcountynm.gov or by contacting the Bureau of Elections at 505-867-7577.

The Sandoval County Administration Building, located at 1500 Idalia Road in Bernalillo, serves as the main early voting location and houses the Bureau of Elections office.

Election Day voting will be held Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at designated polling sites throughout the county.