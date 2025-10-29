Democrats are leading early turnout in Sandoval County ahead of the Nov. 4 municipal election, continuing a trend seen across New Mexico.

Since early voting began Oct. 7, 5,262 county residents have cast early or absentee ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. As of Oct. 28, Democrats accounted for 3,069 ballots, followed by 1,401 from Republicans. Overall, Democrats make up 58.3% of early votes, Republicans 26.6%, and independents or third-party voters 15%.

The Democratic edge appears driven by both absentee and in-person voting. Among Sandoval County voters with a declared party, Democrats cast 1,168 absentee ballots and 1,901 in-person votes. Republicans submitted 413 absentee ballots and 988 in-person votes, according to Alex Curtas, communications director for the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office.

Independent and unaffiliated voters have cast 740 ballots — 302 absentee and 438 in person — while 52 voters registered with third parties, including 34 Libertarians, rounded out the early totals.

Republicans showed a stronger preference for in-person voting, with 70.5% casting ballots at polling sites compared to 29.5% absentee. Democrats were more evenly split, with almost 62% voting in person and 38% by mail.

Sandoval County’s early voting patterns reflect statewide trends in New Mexico’s nonpartisan municipal elections, where Democrats are turning out at higher rates than Republicans.

Across the state, 81,827 voters had cast early ballots, with Democrats accounting for 55.7% of votes, Republicans 31.4%, and independents or third-party voters 11.7%, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Sandoval County voters will decide municipal races in three villages this year. In Corrales, residents will elect a mayor and three councilors. San Ysidro voters will choose a mayor, two trustees and a municipal judge, while Jemez Springs voters will fill two trustee seats.

School board races are also on the ballot for Rio Rancho Public Schools Districts 3 and 5 and Albuquerque Public Schools District 12, which serves parts of Sandoval and Bernalillo counties.

All races are nonpartisan, meaning candidates appear on the ballot without party labels, though registration data helps illustrate voter participation trends. Bernalillo and Rio Rancho residents won’t see local races on their ballots this fall, as those cities hold municipal elections in March.

Early voting continues through Nov. 1 at locations in Rio Rancho, Corrales, Bernalillo, and several pueblos. Most sites are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the County Administration Building in Bernalillo offers weekday hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Election Day is Nov. 4, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Same-day voter registration is available at all early voting sites and on Election Day.