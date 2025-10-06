Casa Rosa Food Pantry is seeking $25 donations from each Placitas resident during October to support neighbors facing food insecurity.

The “Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fundraiser” aims to sustain services for the pantry, which serves an average of 58 households weekly, providing groceries, pet food, drinking water, household items and clothing to more than 100 income-qualified residents every Saturday.

“Small communities are now moving to a model of service that requires more food purchasing by food pantries,” the organization stated in announcing the fundraiser.

New Mexico faces one of the nation’s worst food insecurity problems, with nearly one in four children and one in seven residents struggling with food access in 2023, according to New Mexico’s Health Indicator Data and Statistics cited by the pantry.

The fundraiser recognizes that not everyone can make large contributions and specifically requests modest $25 donations to address basic needs, the organization said.

Casa Rosa operates from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturdays, allowing clients to shop for necessities. The pantry also provides special programs, including winter coats and holiday gifts for children.

Founded in 2008 as a program of Las Placitas Presbyterian Church, Casa Rosa became more independent over time while maintaining its non-denominational approach. The church continues providing building space and administrative support, while volunteers staff all programs.

Donations can be made online at casarosafoodpantry.org or mailed to Casa Rosa, P.O. Box 768, Placitas, NM 87043. All contributions are tax-deductible through the pantry’s non-profit status under church auspices, according to the organization.