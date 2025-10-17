A free workshop on desert composting for beginners will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at El Zocalo Plaza in Bernalillo.

Master Composter John Zarola will lead the workshop, which is hosted by the Coronado Soil and Water Conservation District. The event will take place at 282 S. Camino del Pueblo, Salazar Building Suite 1A.

The family-friendly workshop will include a free lunch and raffle prizes. Reservations are appreciated but not required.

The workshop aims to teach participants the basics of composting in desert climates, addressing the unique challenges of maintaining compost in arid environments.

Zarola is affiliated with the Bernalillo County Extension Master Composters program. The event is also supported by Solutions, a local organization.

Those interested in attending can make reservations by emailing info@coronadoswcdnm.gov or calling 505-456-3182.

The Coronado Soil and Water Conservation District works to promote conservation practices throughout the region.