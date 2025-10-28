Wild Hearts Gallery will feature “Glass Inspirations,” an exhibition of fused and stained glass by three artists blending ancient techniques with contemporary design, from Oct. 28 through Nov. 30.

The show features work by Lisa Chernoff, who creates kiln-fused glass pieces, and Nancy and Jon Couch, who specialize in stained glass and interactive light installations.

Chernoff draws inspiration from nature’s colors, textures and movement, using strategic glass layering to create what she describes as flowing, asymmetrical compositions. Kiln-fused glass is an ancient technique that gained renewed popularity in the 1960s when glass kilns became accessible to independent artists.

“Working in fused glass never ceases to withhold its element of surprise,” Chernoff said in a press release.

The Couchs began their glass art career in the 1980s with Water Prisms, which create rainbows when sunlight passes through water. They have since expanded to windows, jewelry boxes, lamps, mirrors and ornaments. Their stained glass windows include custom pieces for homes and churches.

“The Water Prisms are meant to interact with and enlighten the viewer,” the Couchs said. “Our window designs are very colorful and evoke a strong feeling of New Mexico.”

The gallery will host a First Sunday ARTScrawl on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring demonstrations by the Couchs from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. and Chernoff from noon to 1:30 p.m. An artist reception is scheduled for Nov. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Wild Hearts Gallery, an artists’ collective of 14 local artists, is located at 221-B State Highway 165. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Colleen Z. Gregoire at 505-361-2710 or info@wildheartsgallery.com.